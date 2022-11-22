PBA Images/File photo

Terrafirma will attempt to play the spoiler's role when they square off against San Miguel Beer on Wednesday.

The Dyip, already out of playoff contention, are looking to get their second straight win since scoring a breakthrough against NLEX, 124-114, and ending a 25-game slide since last season.

They will also try to jeopardize the Beermen's attempt to solidify their stay in the top 8 teams which will move to the playoff round.

Terrafirma will again lean on Lester Prosper, who exploded for 50 points as they blasted the Road Warriors, 124-114.

"I told Lester before this game 'you gotta get 50 points' and he did that. I'm also thankful to the players - Juami (Tiongson), Gelo (Alolino) and Alex (Cabagnot). After 25 games, at least nasira namin ang sumpa. We can start again and we hope to carry this to our last two games," said coach Johnedel Cardel.

Cardel wants Terrafirma to end their campaign with a bang by sweeping their remaining assignments in San Miguel Beer and Phoenix Super LPG.

"We've had a good practice for the past week and I felt that everyone's coming together, getting chemistry. It's good we're doing this now. I'm glad we stopped that funk, that losing streak and I'm happy I contributed," said Prosper, who also posted 19 rebounds and 5 assists against NLEX.

Without the pressure of making it to the quarterfinal round, Terrafirma appear to stand a chance against San Miguel.

The Beermen are barely in the Top 8, sharing seventh and eighth spots with the Meralco Bolts at 4-5.

They need to win all their remaining matches against Terrafirma, TNT and Meralco to ensure their spot in the post-eliminations.