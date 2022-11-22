PBA: After 1,001 career wins, Cone seeks more titles

For Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, there is no stopping despite notching a historic 1,001 PBA career victory over the weekend.

Cone, already the winningest PBA coach, notched his 1,000th win when they recently clobbered Blackwater, 98-84.

He extended it further last Sunday by helping the Gin Kings survive an import-less Tropang Giga, 89-85.

"It means I'm obviously doing something right," said Cone. "But it also means I'm an old man, or getting towards being an old man."

Cone was honored for his historic feat at halftime of the Ginebra-TNT match on Sunday before a crowd of more than 8,000 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cone, the second most senior among active PBA coaches next to Meralco's Norman Black, can't help but briefly look back at his journey in Asia's first play-for-pay league which saw him took over the coaching job for Alaska in 1989.

"I've been around for a long time. You have to be around a long time to get that kind of record," he said.

He was awarded a specially-crafted plaque with a designed basketball and the PBA logo by commissioner Willie Marcial, who was joined at midcourt by Ginebra governor and San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua and Converge governor Atty. Chito Salud.

"I appreciate the recognition, obviously," said Cone. "It's a great achievement, and I wouldn't be here if I didn't win championships along the way."

Cone is the owner of 24 PBA titles -- the most by any coaches in the history of the PBA. He won championships in his stay with Alaska, the Purefoods franchise, and Barangay Ginebra.

He is the only coach to win two grand slams -- one with Alaska in 1996 and with San Mig Coffee in 2014.

