MANILA, Philippines -- Emilio Aguinaldo College ended its NCAA Season 98 campaign with a hard-earned 63-62 overtime victory over Arellano University, Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Generals survived a career-best outing by Arellano's Axel Doromal to claim their third win of the season against 15 defeats.

It was a no-bearing game as both teams are already out of contention for a spot in the Final 4. The Chiefs finished with a 7-11 record, having lost five of their last six assignments in the season.

There were plenty of heroes for EAC including Adrian Balowa, who knocked down a tough, contested three-pointer with 3.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to knot the count at 54 and force overtime.

In the extra period, the Generals surged ahead 63-60 off two free throws by JP Maguiliano with 90 seconds left, only for Doromal to make it a one-point game with a crafty layup with still 40.5 seconds to go, 63-62.

Arellano forced Maguiliano into a tough miss in their next possession, giving them enough time to try and go for the win. But Doromal drove into a triple team and could only put up a difficult layup that didn't touch the rim.

Maguliano finished with 18 points and six rebounds, while Nat Cosejo had a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double for the Generals. Balowa finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Doromal fired a career-high 25 points on 9-of-20 shooting, along with six boards. Cade Flores had 12 points and 10 boards but went just 2-of-8 from the line in the game. Arellano, as a team, made just 10 of 21 free throws in a one-point loss.

The scores:

EAC (63) -- Maguliano 18, Cosejo 14, Balowa 12, Bajon 12, Tolentino 3, Dominguez 2, Bacud 1, Luciano 1, Cosa 0, An. Doria 0, Umpad 0, Quinal 0, Angeles 0.

Arellano (62) -- Doromal 25, Flores 12, Talampas 12, Tolentino 5, Oliva 4, Mantua 2, Mallari 2, Oftana 0, Sunga 0, Abastillas 0.

Quarter scores: 13-15, 20-27, 35-41, 54-54, 63-62