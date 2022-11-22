MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) used a huge third quarter to take down San Beda University, 82-73, and claim a twice-to-beat bonus in the Final 4 of NCAA Season 98, Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers finished the elimination round with a 14-4 win-loss record, having won their last four games.

San Beda, meanwhile, is at 12-6 and will be the No. 4 seed in the semifinals.

Mark Sangco starred for CSB with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Miguel Corteza and Will Gozum each had 15 points. Gozum also had 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 27-minute stint for the Blazers.

The Red Lions needed a victory in order to force a playoff for the No. 2 spot, and it appeared that they were headed for a win after leading 51-42 at the break.

But the Blazers turned things around in the third quarter, when they out-scored San Beda, 21-9, to take control of the game. They wound up out-scoring the Red Lions, 40-22, in the second half, leading by as much as 12 points.

James Kwekuteye had 18 points and six assists, while JB Bahio had 18 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort for the Red Lions.

The scores:

CSB 82 -- Sangco 19, Gozum 15, Corteza 15, Pasturan 13, Oczon 9, Carlos 5, Cullar 2, Nayve 2, Lepalam 2, Marcos 0, Davis 0.

SAN BEDA 73 -- Bahio 18, Kwekuteye 18, Cometa 12, Andrada 6, Cortez 6, Ynot 4, Alfaro 4, Cuntapay 3, Sanchez 2, Visser 0.

Quarters: 26-26, 42-51, 63-60, 82-73.