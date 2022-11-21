NBA: Embiid to miss two games for 76ers with left foot strain

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round at Wells Fargo Center on April 18, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. File photo. Tim Nwachukwu, Getty Images/AFP.

WASHINGTON, United States - Cameroonian big man Joel Embiid will miss the next two games for the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers with a left mid-foot strain, the club announced Monday.

The 28-year-old 7-footer (2.13m) will be sidelined for Tuesday's home game against Brooklyn and Wednesday's game at Charlotte.

After that, Embiid's status will be re-evaluated ahead of the Sixers' Friday contest at Orlando.

The 76ers are already without star guard James Harden with a right foot sprain and guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a broken left foot in a Friday victory over Milwaukee and will miss at least two weeks.

Embiid, last season's NBA scoring champion, has already missed one game this season with a sore right knee and four others due to illness.

In 12 games this season, Embiid has averaged 32.3 points -- second in the league to Luka Doncic of Dallas -- plus 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocked shots.

Five-time All-Star Embiid scored a career-high 59 points in a victory over Utah on November 13.

The 76ers are 8-8 and rank eighth in the Eastern Conference.

