National Dragonboat Open to kick off in Talisay

The Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation (PCKDF) is set to stage its National Dragonboat Open this Saturday and Sunday on Taal Lake off Club Balai Isabel in Talisay, Batangas.

The National Open is supervised by the Philippine Olympic Committee under its president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and will select members of the national pool for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set for May 2023 in Cambodia.

PCKDF president Teresita Uy thanked Tolentino for supervising the National Open as well as Talisay Mayor Nestor Natanauan and Club Balai Isabel CEO and pesident Nelson Terrible.

Competitions will be in the under-23 500-meter (3 crew), mixed U23 250m, 500m and 800m (12 crew), men open (12 crew) in 250m, 500m and 800m, U23 (12 crew) in 250m, 500m and 800m, and U23 (5 crew) 250m, 500m and 800m.

Team practices are set on Friday while the competition proper will be on Saturday and Sunday. There is no entry fee.

Details could be obtained from Duch Co or email duck.pckdf@gmail.com, call or text 0917 328 4081 or Borgs Pelias at arthurpelias@gmail.com or 0917 532 4334.

