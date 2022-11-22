F2 Logistics triumphed over PetroGazz in their last game of the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) F2 Logistics made sure to end their campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on a winning note, as they swept PetroGazz in their final game on Tuesday evening at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cargo Movers completed a third-set comeback to sweep the Gazz Angels, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25, and exit as winners even if they failed to qualify for the semifinals of the conference.

Filipino-American spiker Kalei Mau was superb down the stretch for F2 Logistics, scoring six of their last eight points including the match-winner from the back row. The Cargo Movers ended their campaign with a 4-4 win-loss record, good for fifth place.

"A win is a win," F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc said after the match. "Tanggal na kami, pero a win is a win. Babaunin namin 'yun for the next conference."

Despite the loss, the Gazz Angels (5-3) are already through to the Final 4 where they will be the No. 3 seed. Completing the semis cast are: No. 1 Creamline (7-1), No. 2 Chery Tiggo (6-2) and No. 4 Cignal HD (5-3).

Mau had 20 points on 19 hits, as she played through an injured right shoulder that had limited her in their previous games. American import Lindsay Stalzer fired 22 points on 19 hits, two blocks, and an ace.

The Cargo Movers recovered from a 17-12 deficit in the third set, with Mau firing the kill that knotted the count at 20 before Elaine Kasilag gave F2 Logistics the lead by blocking Petro Gazz import Lindsay Vander Weide.

A block by Jonah Sabete on Mau and a mishit by Stalzer from the back row pushed the Gazz Angels ahead, 23-21, but Mau scored back-to-back attacks to tie the frame. Sabete's offspeed hit gave Petro Gazz the set point, only for Mau to force a 24-all deuce with a hit off Vander Weide.

Kianna Dy's clutch push put F2 Logistics at match point, 25-24, but the Gazz Angels stayed alive when Iris Tolenada sent her next serve to the net. Mau would not be denied, however: she beat the Petro Gazz blockers to put the Cargo Movers at match point anew, then converted a crafty hit from the back row to finish off the match.

"That's the team that I know. It's the team that I have been playing with for the last three, almost four years. I think the difference-maker was no pressure, have fun," said Mau.

The Cargo Movers had a 50-38 advantage in kills against the Gazz Angels, who drew 11 points each from MJ Phillips and Vander Weide.

Petro Gazz will be back in action on Thursday against top-seeded Creamline in the round-robin semifinals.