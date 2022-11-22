Dwight Ramos in action for Levanga Hokkaido. (C) B.LEAGUE

Dwight Ramos has sustained a right ankle sprain that will keep him out of action indefinitely, his B.League team announced on Tuesday.

Levanga Hokkaido confirmed that Ramos suffered the injury in their game against Kyoto Hannaryz last Sunday. The Gilas Pilipinas standout twisted his right ankle upon landing after a layup midway through the fourth quarter.

He was wheeled off the court with his right ankle iced. Ramos had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists before making an early exit; Hokkaido absorbed an 85-68 loss to Kyoto.

According to Levanga, Ramos' recovery time is "undecided."

Levanga has a 3-8 win-loss record in the 2022-23 season of the B.League. Ramos, who signed with the team in the offseason, is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals in 27 minutes through 11 games.

Related video: