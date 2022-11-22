Cignal HD import Tai Bierria. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD import Tai Bierria delivered when it mattered most for the HD Spikers, coming up with a solid performance in their must-win game against Choco Mucho on Tuesday afternoon.

Needing a victory to secure their spot in the semifinals of the PVL Reinforced Conference, the HD Spikers bucked a loss in the first set to win in four, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-14. Bierria led the way with 18 points on 14 hits and four blocks.

She came off the bench in the first set but played the entirety of the last three frames, giving the HD Spikers some much-needed stability against the Flying Titans.

"Tai [is] always ready, kahit na from the bench. Talagang binibigay niya 100%," Cignal HD coach Shaq delos Santos said of their American import

"It's a big deal to be in the semis," said Bierria. "A lot of really talented teams didn't make it, and we're really blessed to be one of the [that made it]. It just shows how hard we worked."

Helping to fire up Bierria was the huge crowd of Choco Mucho, as the majority of the 4,000-strong fans at the PhilSports Arena were cheering for the Flying Titans. Choco Mucho needed to win the match in just three or four sets in order to advance to the semis, but their hopes were dashed by the HD Spikers.

"It kinda gave me a little extra attitude on the court. You do something wrong, you hear all the cheers," Bierria said of having the crowd against them. "I’m like okay, I’m gonna shut you up. Little angas, I learned that word."

The HD Spikers dominated the fourth set, as injuries to Kat Tolentino and Desiree Cheng took the wind out of Choco Mucho's sails. Bierria said that by the fourth frame, she "didn't even notice the crowd."

"At some point, you just learn to tune it out as the game goes on, but it felt good," she said. "You hear when they get a little quiet, and you know you’re doing your job."

Cignal HD's focus is now on the semifinals, where they are seeking a breakthrough appearance in the finals after back-to-back third-place finishes in the Open and Invitational Conferences.

"We're gonna go into this next game with everything we got, and that’s just the mentality for each day, not even in the next game, already tomorrow at practice," said Bierria. "We give everything we got tomorrow, everything the next day, and that gold is somewhere out there."