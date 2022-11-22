CCE: Letran, Lyceum book showdown for first Season 2 finals slot

MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University and Colegio San Juan de Letran booked a showdown for the first grand finals slot in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Season 2 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, Tuesday afternoon.

Lyceum first booked the semis slot went it swept Jose Rizal University (JRU), averting disaster in a Game 2, 2-0, to open the playoffs this Tuesday.

JRU neared an equalizer but Lyceum eked out an "I am Offended" before a near wipeout resulting in a triple kill. With JRU manhandled, the defending champs went for the death push.

Meanwhile, Letran snuck past Arellano University, sending the Chiefs down the lower bracket.

Letran banked on a 5-man wipeout in the 17th minute of the payoff period to seal a showdown with Lyceum for the first grand finals slot in Season 2 of CCE action.

In lower bracket playoff action, last season's finalists San Sebastian College-Recoletos crashed out of playoffs contention after a 2-0 romp by Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Meanwhile, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde swept Mapua University, 2-0, to eliminate the Cardinals from the tournament.