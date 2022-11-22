Dij Rodriguez and Gen Eslapor will team up to represent the Philippines in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines will field three pairs each in the men's and women's division of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures -- the third major international tournament to be hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) this year.

Jude Garcia and Krung Arbasto, Ranran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton, and James Buytrago and Pol Salvador are campaigning in the men’s contest of the Futures that puts together the world’s best beach volleyball teams at the Subic Bay Sand Court from December 8 to 11.

The veteran pairs of Dij Rodriguez and Gen Eslapor, Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga and the young tandem of Grydelle Matibag and Khylem Progella are seeing action in the women’s competition.

The Philippine pairs are entered in the 16-team main draw along with two squads from Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Lithuania, Israel and Italy.

According to PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, 13 more women's teams -- seven from Japan, two from South Korea, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Canada and France -- will contest the four remaining main draw slots in the qualification round on December 8.

Fourteen pairs — four from the Czech Republic, three from Japan, two each from Thailand and Australia, New Zealand, Austria and Israel — will go through the qualifiers for the last four slots in the men’s main draw also on December 8.

The main draw is from December 9 to 11. Tournament format is the modified pool play which will be followed by single elimination rounds.

The Futures is one of three tiers of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour besides the Challenge and Elite 16.

The PNVF hosted a men's and women's leg of the Volleyball Nations League at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last June and the Asian Volleyball Confederation Women’s Cup last August at the PhilSports Arena.

