F2 Logistics is the only undefeated team in the Champions League. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

F2 Logistics continued its strong start to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League, turning back PetroGazz in straight sets on Monday.

In a battle between undefeated teams at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas, it was the Cargo Movers who came away with the 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 victory.

F2 Logistics improved to 3-0 in the Champions League and have yet to drop a set in the competition.

Kalei Mau was superb for the Cargo Movers, particularly in the second set where she helped F2 Logistics recover from a slow start then finished off the Angels with clutch hits.

PetroGazz got off to a 3-0 start in Set 2, looking to equalize after falling short in the opener. But their attack errors helped the Cargo Movers get back in the game, and the Angels had no answer for Mau in the end game.

A quick hit by Ria Meneses gave PetroGazz its last lead, 23-22, but Mau uncorked a powerful hit from the back row to knot the count.

The Filipino-American spiker then fired a crosscourt hit to put F2 Logistics at set point, before Grethcel Soltones committed an attacking error in the next rally to give the Cargo Movers a free point.

With F2 Logistics leading 2-0, Mau again nailed the crucial hits in Set 3 that allowed them to pull away. She twice scored off the PetroGazz blockers for a 17-11 advantage, and the Cargo Movers cruised from there.

It was the first loss of the competition for the Angels, who earlier defeated Baguio and Chery Tiggo.

The team with the most wins at the end of the single round-robin competition will emerge as Champions League winners.

The Cargo Movers will take on Perlas on Tuesday, while PetroGazz returns to action on Thursday against California Precision Sports.