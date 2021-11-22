Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after getting ejected from the game during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart were ejected during a wild fracas in the Lakers' 121-116 victory on Sunday.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers from 17 points down in the second half. Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Westbrook supplied 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points.

Stewart suffered a large cut near his right eye after getting hit in the face by James while batting for position on a Jerami Grant free throw during the third quarter. Stewart immediately tried to go after James and both benches cleared.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Stewart had to be restrained multiple times from fighting James and other Lakers before he was escorted to the locker room. James was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2.

Grant poured in a season-high 36 points for Detroit, while Cade Cunningham recorded his first career triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Hamidou Diallo added a season-high 17 points.

Pistons starting guard Killian Hayes did not play due to a sprained left thumb.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Westbrook scored eight points in the opening quarter as the Lakers took a 30-26 lead. Grant heated up in the last 2:18 of the half, firing in four 3-pointers as Detroit took a 68-61 halftime lead.

Cunningham set up three of those long balls and finished the half with nine points and seven assists. Howard led the Lakers with 13 points, including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

Grant continued to have the hot hand in the third quarter, making a jumper on the first possession and dunking two minutes later to give Detroit a 77-66 lead.

The Pistons led 78-66 when the fracas erupted. They continued to maintain a double-digit lead behind Grant, who had 28 points by the fourth quarter.

Detroit carried a 99-84 lead into the final quarter. Anthony and Westbrook had six points apiece during the first four minutes of the fourth as the Lakers pulled within three points.

A Westbrook layup tied it at 111 with 2:41 left and Davis' fast-break dunk moments later put the Lakers in front. A Davis fadeaway made it 115-112.

Davis soon blocked Cunningham twice on the same Pistons possession and scored again to give the Lakers a five-point lead.