La Union sets up NBL finals rematch against Pampanga

Jayson Apolonio led the way in La Union's triumph over Muntinlupa. Handout photo.

Second-seeded La Union is returning to the Chooks-to-Go NBL finals for the second consecutive year, where they will face off against top-seeded Pampanga in a rematch.

La Union clinched a finals berth after beating Muntinlupa, 107-84, in Game 2 of their semifinals series on Sunday to complete a sweep at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Water Warriors gave La Union a scare, clawing their way back from 18 points down by scoring 13 unanswered points. A layup by Arnold Danga put them within five points, 81-76.

But La Union answered with a 15-3 burst to restore order and go up by 17 points, 96-79, with 4:25 to go. Muntinlupa was unable to respond, allowing the PAOwer to cruise to victory.

Jayson Apolonio tallied a monster double-double of 24 points and 15 rebounds alongside three assists, two steals, and a block.

Billy Boado and Ian Llona delivered 18 points apiece, while Mitchelle Maynes had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Muntinlupa's balanced attack was led by Hilario Sabado with 13 points off the bench. Andre Montserrat and Jerry Codiñera also got 11 and 10 points as bench players.

Biboy Enguio was limited to just five points on a 2-of-10 shooting. All the other four starters also failed to reach double figures.

The scores:

La Union 107 - Apolonio 24, Boado 18, Llona 18, Maynes 10, Silverie 7, Francisco 7, Pambid 6, Blaza 4, Gatchalian 2, Gurtiza 2, Caasi 0, Pascua 0, Doliente 0.

Muntinlupa 84 - Sabado 13, Montserrat 11, Codiñera 10, Madanlo 9, Danga 8, Villablanca 8, Arias 7, Stevens 5, Enguio 5, Panganiban 5, Udal 0.

Quarterscores: 27-24, 49-43, 81-66, 107-84.