WATCH: Beerman June Mar looking to be a better 3-point shooter

June Mar Fajardo is known for his formidable presence inside the shaded lane.

But when the 6-time MVP returns to action for San Miguel Beer in the PBA, he's likely to become one of those "stretch fives."

In basketball, a stretch five is a center who can generate offense farther from the basket than a conventional big man.

In a video he posted on Youtube on Friday, Fajardo could be seen consistently hitting shots from behind the arc as part of his shooting drills.

He missed the entire 2020 Philippine Cup because of a shin injury.

Among those assisting him was San Miguel deputy coach Boycie Zamar.

"Sasali ako sa 3point shootout baka manalo diay!HAHAHA

Salamat Coach Boycie, Andrew and Sting!" he said in his Youtube caption.

In a previous report, Fajardo has already revealed he is working on adding more to his shooting arsenal.

"Stretch five na ako (pagbalik)," said Fajardo.

Fajardo is currently recuperating from a repaired fractured tibia in his right leg.