POC election committee denies disqualification bid against Tolentino's group

POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, is flanked by POC chairman Steve Hontiveros (left) and board member Cynthia Carrion in this file photo. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The election committee of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Saturday denied the official protests against the candidacies of incumbent POC President Abraham "Bambo" Tolentino and members of his slate.

In a letter dated November 21, the members of the election committee led by Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV declared that all of the official protests, which sought the disqualification of Tolentino and his slate, "are denied in their entirety for lack of merit."

"Accordingly, the certified list of candidates for the 2020 POC Regular Term of Elections as issued last 31 October 2020 is now deemed final," they added.

Official protests were filed against Tolentino, who is seeking a full term as POC president, as well as Tomas Carrasco Jr. (candidate for POC Chairman), Cynthia Carrion Norton (candidate for POC Treasurer), Dr. Jose Raul Canlas (candidate for POC Executive Board Member), and David F. Carter (candidate for POC Executive Board Member).

The protests were filed by the party of Atty. Jesus Clint Aranas, the president of World Archery Philippines who is opposing Tolentino in the presidential race.

Tolentino, Carrasco, Carrion-Norton, and Carter were alleged to have received compensation from the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) and did not disclose it to the POC General Assembly.

Canlas and Carrasco, meanwhile, were alleged to have also lacked the time served as a member of their respective National Sports Associations (NSAs) that would have made them qualified to run for posts in the POC.

Carter's candidacy was also put under protest as his NSA (judo) was alleged to have been suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All official protests were denied, paving the way for the POC elections to push through on November 27.

READ the full ruling of the POC Election Committee here:

In a statement, Tolentino welcomed the decision of the Election Committee, saying: "Bereft with merit, these allegations are purely to destroy character and reputation, putting anomalous accusation in the eyes and ears of the innocent stakeholders."

"Little did they know, they are creating chaos not only inside the POC but also to naked eye of the public," he added. "Nothing in the bylaws that mention anything about their ground for disqualification. All false, nothing true."

Aranas, for his part, said he would respect the final decision of the election committee that allows Tolentino and members of his slate to run.

"I will respect their decision, and we're not going to appeal anymore," he said. "If that's their wisdom, I will respect them."

Other members of Aranas' party are: Stephen C. Hontiveros (candidate for POC Chairman); Philip Ella Juico (candidate for POC First Vice-President); Julian Camacho (candidate for POC Treasurer); Monico Puentevella (candidate for POC Auditor); Robert Bachmann (candidate for POC Executive Board Member); Atty. Charlie Ho (candidate for POC Executive Board Member); Robert Mananquil (candidate for POC Executive Board Member); and Antonio Tamayo (candidate for POC Executive Board Member).

The election committee is chaired by Kalaw IV, with former International Olympic Committee (IOC) representative to the Philippines Frank Elizalde and University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion as members.

There are 54 voters in the POC elections — 51 NSAs, Athletes Commission representatives Hidilyn Diaz and Jhessie Lacuna, and IOC representative to the Philippines Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski.