PBA: Ginebra on verge of PH Cup Finals after holding off Meralco

Joe Devance of Barangay Ginebra grabs a rebound against Chris Newsome of Meralco in Game 3 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra is one win away from the Finals of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup after fending off the Meralco Bolts, 91-84, in Game 3 on Sunday night at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Gin Kings led by as much as 25 points but had to weather several comeback attempts by the Bolts late in the game before finally seizing a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series.

Ginebra can wrap up the series on Wednesday's Game 4, still at the AUF Gym.