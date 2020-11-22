PBA: Fuel Masters announce fundraiser for typhoon relief efforts

Phoenix star Matthew Wright announced that the Fuel Masters are setting up a foundation for those who were affected by the recent typhoons. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are donating a portion of their salaries to raise funds for those affected by the series of typhoons that hit the Philippines, star swingman Matthew Wright announced on Sunday.

Moments after their 92-89 triumph over TNT Tropang Giga in their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series, Wright said they are setting up a foundation called "Phoenix Relief."

The organization will accept donations for those heavily hit by the typhoons and the subsequent floodings, particularly those in Marikina and Cagayan.

"We'll be donating a portion of our salary," Wright said. "We hope that players and fans can donate whatever they can to help our kabayans."

"There's no maximum, minimum. Anything is, we're grateful for any amount. So, we have to help our fellow countrymen in this time of need," he added.

Details of the fundraiser will be posted on his social media accounts, according to Wright.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson hailed the efforts made by their players.

"We're just glad that we're just giving. Service, just like what Matt said, we're just gonna give. That's really been our battle cry. Just service, give, and trust," he said.

The Fuel Masters have a 2-1 lead over the Tropang Giga in their best-of-five series, with Sunday's win putting them on the brink of the Philippine Cup Finals.

Last week, Barangay Ginebra also contributed to the relief efforts, particularly in Marikina where big man Raymond Aguilar is from.

Coach @manilacone discussed the relief efforts of Barangay Ginebra after their win over Meralco tonight. They're helping out in Marikina, the hometown of big man Raymond Aguilar. pic.twitter.com/FIHkUB5FXT — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) November 18, 2020

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) affected over 480,000 families and damaged over P12B worth of infrastructure in nine regions, including the National Capital Region.

Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco) affected over 930,000 families and left 73 dead, according to the NDRRMC's report dated November 22. Luzon was placed under a state of calamity in the wake of the storm.