NBA: Caldwell-Pope re-signs for three years with Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings on February 24, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Rocky Widner, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP.

During the Los Angeles Lakers' run to the 2020 NBA title, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope emerged as their third-leading scorer and a fixture in their starting lineup.

Now they'll get to see if he can continue to thrive during their defense of their championship.

Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract Saturday, Caldwell-Pope's agent Rich Paul confirmed to ESPN.

The 27-year-old Caldwell-Pope did not pick up his $8.5 million player option prior to the start of NBA free agency Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Re-signing Caldwell-Pope continued an offseason in flux for the defending champs, who traded Danny Green and lost Avery Bradley to free agency.

But in addition to bringing Caldwell-Pope back, the Lakers have acquired Dennis Schroder via trade and signed free agent Montrezl Harrell.

Anthony Davis didn't pick up his player option and ESPN has reported he's going to wait out the next week to weigh his options. He's expected to eventually sign a max deal with Los Angeles.

After averaging 9.3 points per game in 69 games (23 starts) in the regular season, Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.7 points per game in 21 playoff games (all starts), third behind Davis (27.7) and LeBron James (27.6).

Caldwell-Pope shot 37.8 percent from behind the 3-point line during the postseason, and he poured in 17 points in 33:26 of action during the Lakers' title-clinching win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

During the regular season, Caldwell-Pope shot a career-best 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

The No. 8 pick in 2013 by the Detroit Pistons, Caldwell-Pope originally signed with the Lakers in July 2017. This is the third time he's re-signed with Los Angeles.