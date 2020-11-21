NBA: Bet pays off, as Raptors sign VanVleet to 4-year, $85-million deal

Fred VanVleet gestures toward the Raptors bench after hitting a 3-point shot in an NBA games on March 13, 2018. Kathy Willens, AP/file

The Toronto Raptors re-signed guard Fred VanVleet to a 4-year, $85 million deal on Saturday, according to a report from The Athletic.

The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, represents a remarkable payday for VanVleet, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent time in what is now known as the G League.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a 3-year, $60-million contract with free-agent forward Jerami Grant, according to The Athletic.

VanVleet quickly emerged as a valuable backcourt contributor, and played a key role in the Raptors' run to a championship in 2019.

In 4 seasons with Toronto, VanVleet has averaged 10.5 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds. He is coming off his most productive season, in which he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 boards in 54 games, all of them starts.

VanVleet recently spoke about his future during a podcast interview with longtime NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter.

"I don't have to tell people that I value winning," said VanVleet, who played collegiately at Wichita State. "Look at my story, do your research, I've never been on a losing team in my entire life. That's what I'm about and that's just what it is.

"I've won a championship and now it's time to cash out. I'm 26, I'm only four years in, I feel like I'm on the verge of blossoming even more with more of a lead role and just taking more responsibility in my game."

VanVleet joins forward Pascal Siakam as Raptors players who are under contract for the next four years.

JERAMI WISH GRANTED

Grant, 26, averaged 12 points and 3.5 rebounds last season with the Denver Nuggets. He also factored into the team's run to the Western Conference finals in his first year with the club.

He'll join a drastically revamped Pistons squad that agreed to free agent deals with frontcourt players Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor and Josh Jackson on Friday.

The Pistons have also been active on the trade front and are reportedly in agreement on a 3-team deal that will bring Dallas Mavericks point guard Delon Wright to Detroit and send guard Trevor Ariza, acquired from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder are also sending James Johnson to the Mavericks and receiving Dallas forward Justin Jackson and a future draft pick in that deal, per ESPN.

The deal will mark the third time Ariza has been traded this week. He was traded from Portland to Houston, before the Rockets shipped him to Detroit.