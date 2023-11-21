The Choco Mucho Flying Titans. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The playoff-hunting Choco Mucho Flying Titans have secured their seventh consecutive victory in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Flying Titans shrugged off a disappointing opening set and claimed the next three, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17, 25-19, against F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Led by Isa Molde who had 13 points on 10 attacks, two blocks, one ace, and 14 digs, Choco Mucho went up the standings at 7-1 for joint second with Chery Tiggo Crossovers who earlier won their match against Cignal HD.

Spiker Sisi Rondina also had a game-high 21 markers.

F2, meanwhile, was ousted from semifinal contention as they absorbed their third straight defeat with a 4-5 slate.

"Dalawang game na kami na medyo slow set start talaga, buti na lang pagdating ng second set, third set, nakuha namin 'yung rhythm namin. Nakuha (rin) namin 'yung gusto namin mangyari sa loob ng court, and then nakuha namin 'yung game," head coach Dante Alinsunurin said in the postgame interview.

After dropping the opening set, Rondina and the rest of her squad vented their ire in the second with a 14-1 run from 11-7, finishing the frame in only 22 minutes.

The violet jerseys rode this momentum coming into the next sets, as they pulled away again with an 11-3 surge in the third set from 14-apiece.

23-19 was the closest F2 could get with Choco Mucho, but Rondina and Molde wanted to end it in Set 4 as they dealt the finishing touches for the streaking squad.

