The Petro Gazz Angels. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Petro Gazz looks to ride the momentum after they defeated Farm Fresh in four sets in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

This, as the Angels sustained their semifinal hopes, 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24 on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

"I'm happy that we were able to win the game, knowing that it is a very crucial game for us, lalo na if we want to keep our semifinals hopes alive, so kailangan talaga namin itong trabahuhin," Petro Gazz head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas said in the postgame interview.

"At least ayon, medyo happy naman kami kasi nanalo kami, at nakagalaw kami nang medyo maayos sa loob ng court."

The Gazz Angels brushed off a Set 2 loss to take the next two after getting the first frame.

Grethcel Soltones also bared to media that defense was key for them, and what happened as she delivered the back-to-back game-winning goods for Petro Gazz in Set 4.

"Sabi ni coach Timmy 'wag daw namin madaliin. And also 'yung sa blocking namin at depensa, nagawa namin nang maayos," she said. "'Yung setter ko and ako, nag-communicate kami kung ano 'yung suggestion niya. So sinunod ko 'yung pangalawa niyang suggestion. And then the last one was my decision."

Sto. Tomas also shared one reason why they lost their last games, and the pressure is on them to keep garnering wins.

"For the past four games, medyo nawawalan kami ng patience sa loob ng court, knowing that we were always up by four, five points but then again bigla naming mada-drop namin 'yung set, or magiging close fight 'yung laban bigla," he said.

"The pressure is always there, so we just have to be mindful of that. Hindi naman pwede naming sabihin na walang pressure. It's there, we have to acknowledge it, and then we have to work around with that pressure na nandiyan, na alam namin," the Petro Gazz mentor added.

Petro Gazz kept their postseason ticket hunt in play as they notched their fifth win in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

