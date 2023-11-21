The TNT Triple Giga celebrate another leg title. PBA Images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga has now won five of the six legs of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference.

The Almond Vosotros-starred squad defeated the CAVITEX Braves, 21-14, in the championship round of the league’s halfcourt league earlier Tuesday at the Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City.

The former DLSU Green Archer fired nine points in the title-clinching win, while also grabbing five rebounds.

Ping Exciminiano scored three points in the victory, which included the game-winning two-pointer that allowed Triple Giga to bag Php 100,000 pesos.

En route to the title, TNT defeated Blackwater Smooth Razor in the quarterfinals, 18-16, and the Meralco Bolts in the semifinals, 21-19.

They have won all of their five games in Leg 6.

On the other hand, the Braves defeated MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the quarters, 18-16, and the Pioneer ElastoSeal Katibays in the semis, 18-16.

They brought home the Php 50,000 cash prize.

In the Battle for Third place where the victor gets the Php 30,000 prize, Meralco defeated Pioneer, 21-13.

The Bolts ousted Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the quarters, 20-19, while Pioneer eliminated the San Miguel Beermen, 21-20.

The Scores:

Finals

TNT (21) — Vosotros 9, Saldua 5, Mendoza 4, Exciminiano 3,

Cavitex (14) -– Napoles 6, Galanza 6, Gonzaga 2, Ighalo 0.

Battle for Third place

Meralco (21) -– Manday 10, Caduyac 5, Sedurifa 4, Batino 2.

Pioneer (13) -– Baltazar 5, Morido 4, Villamor 4, Mocon 0.