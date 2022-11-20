V-League: Adamson, Ateneo dispute women's crown

The Ateneo Blue Eagles advanced to the finals of the 2022 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University set up a championship showdown in the 2022 V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge after beating separate opponents, Sunday at the Paco Arena.

The Blue Eagles swept the University of the Philippines, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20, to advance to the finals behind a 15-point outing from Lyann de Guzman.

AC Miner and Faith Nisperos added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Ateneo.

Meanwhile, Adamson bucked a slow start to outlast College of St. Benilde, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, and claim the other championship spot.

The Lady Falcons and the Blue Eagles will dispute the women's title on November 27, still at the Paco venue.

Vanie Gandler had an all-around performance for Ateneo with 10 points, 10 receptions and seven digs, while Taks Fujimoto dished out 16 excellent sets to go along with two points. Libero Roma Doromal put up a nine-reception, eight-dig performance for Ateneo.

"I'm happy kasi back-to-back games kami. I'm happy na may resiliency sila with what they are doing. It may not be a perfect run but I'm happy na may resiliency yung team and I'm happy na nagpeperform yung mga leaders and yung mga kinukuha sa bench knows their roles," said Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro.

Nina Ytang scored eight points for the Fighting Maroons, who were relegated to the battle for bronze.

Meanwhile, Kate Santiago took charge for Adamson with 16 points on 13 attacks, two aces and a block while Ayesha Juegos came off the bench to fire 13 markers.

Lucille Almonte had 11 points along with 19 excellent receptions and nine excellent digs while Lorene Toring added two blocks for 10 points for the Lady Falcons.

"Slow start nung first set pero ganun talaga, memorize kasi nilang pareho yung isa't isa kasi lagi silang mag-kalaro so ganun talaga kapag nagkakabasahan, nagma-matter na lang kung sino yung may gusto," said Adamson assistant coach Rald Ricafort.

The Petro Gazz mentor in the Premier Volleyball League called the shots for the Lady Falcons vice head coach Jerry Yee, who is also the head tactician of the Lady Blazers. His assistant Jay Chua took over for Benilde.

Gayle Pascual led the Lady Blazers with 16 points while team captain Mycah Go was held to just nine points in absorbing their first loss of the tournament.

St. Benidel and UP will battle for bronze, also next Sunday.

In the other men's clash, St. Benilde closed out its V-League Collegiate Challenge campaign on a winning mode, dominating San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-23, 25-10, 25-15 to salvage 11th place.

Georgie Juani spearheaded the Blazers' assault with 14 points, 13 of which came from the attack line, while Ryan Daculan had seven attacks, three block, and two aces to finish with 12 points.

Kyle Angelo Villamor led the Golden Stags with eight points while Mark Dominic Martin had six markers.

The Golden Stags wound up 12th after going winless in seven matches.