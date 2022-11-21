Home  >  Sports

UAAP: UST men, women continue winning ways in beach volleyball

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 21 2022 12:59 PM

UST's Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor are still unbeaten in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- The University of Santo Tomas (UST) remains on track for a golden double in UAAP beach volleyball after staying unbeaten in Day 2 of the Season 85 tournament.

The veteran tandem of Babylove Barbon and Gen Eslapor conquered Ateneo de Manila University's young crew of Pia Ildefonso and Ysa Nisperos, 21-8, 21-14, to improve to 3-0 on Sunday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The Tigresses, seeking a fifth consecutive women's beach volleyball title, have now won 31 straight matches since Game 3 of the UAAP Season 79 finals in 2016.

Keeping in step with UST was the pair of De La Salle University's Justine Jazareno and Jolina dela Cruz. They also won a third straight match by sweeping Far Eastern University's (FEU) Gerzel Petallo and Melody Pons, 21-16, 22-20.

Later, National University's (NU) Honey Grace Cordero and Kly Orillaneda topped Ateneo's Ildefonso and Nisperos, 21-12, 21-14, and University of the Philippines' (UP) Euri Eslapor and Alyssa Bertolano, 17-21, 21-14, 15-11, to force a three-way tie on top at 3-0.

The Lady Tamaraws, who earlier fashioned out a 21-16, 21-11 win over University of the East's (UE) Ella Mae Capillano and Meriam Mungcal, fell to 1-2.

Adamson University's Mary Grace Borromeo and Aliah Marce defeated UE's Capillano and Mungcal, 21-13, 21-12, to tie UP and FEU at 1-2.

The Blue Eagles and the Lady Warriors remained winless in three matches.

In the men's division, UST's Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga defeated UP's Dan Nicolas and Erl Eusebio, 21-15, 21-10, to also remain perfect in three matches.

NU's James Buytrago and Pol Salvador made quick work of La Salle's Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao, 21-12, 21-12, to also post a 3-0 record.

FEU improved to 2-1 after Vincent Nadera and Martin Bugaoan downed Adamson's Francis Casas and Evander Novillo, 21-18, 21-11.

Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio steered Ateneo to its second win in three matches following a 21-10, 21-17 romp of UE's Jake Abria and Allen Buensalida.

Nicolas and Eusebio, who earlier scored a 21-14, 21-15 win over UE's Abria and Buensalida, dropped to 1-2.

Earlier, Adamson's Casas and Novillo outlasted La Salle's Kampton and Maglinao, 21-14, 20-22, 15-12, to enter the win column.

Action in UAAP beach volleyball resumes on Wednesday.

