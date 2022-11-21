UAAP: UST leads way in men's table tennis

Alvin Sevilla spearheaded UST's 3-0 start to the UAAP Season 85 collegiate table tennis tournament. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) leaned on the clutch experience of super senior Alvin Sevilla to subdue University of the Philippines (UP), 3-1, and complete a three-tie romp on Day 1 of the UAAP Season 85 collegiate table tennis tournament, Sunday at the Makati Coliseum.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University and Far Eastern University grabbed the early lead on the women's side as both carry 3-0 win-loss records.

The three-peat-seeking Tiger Paddlers also took care of University of the East (UE) and Ateneo de Manila University after an opening-tie bye and before defeating the Fighting Maroons.

Sevilla needed to fend off a first-set setback to stop UP's Benz Florida, 14-16, 12-10, 11-8, 11-9, in the third singles match.

"Stay focused lang. Focus lang kami sa goal namin na makuha 'yung championship again. Back-to-zero lang ulit, walang standing-standing. Magtrabaho lang uli," Sevilla shared on the team's mindset.

The Blue Eagles stand at the second spot in the men's division with a 3-1 win-loss record following wins over Adamson University, Far Eastern University (FEU), and UE against that lone defeat to UST.

The Soaring Falcons follow suit at 2-1, while the Fighting Maroons currently rounds the top four with 2-2.

Reigning women's champion UST and its Season 82 runner-up Ateneo sit behind leaders Lady Green Paddlers and Lady Tamaraws.

The UST Lady Paddlers absorbed a 1-3 defeat from La Salle, while the Blue Eagles lost a close one against FEU at 2-3.

Lady Tamaraw Reshma Bagongon came from behind two games down to snatch the win over Ateneo's Ana Calvo, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7, in the deciding singles match.

The first round of eliminations is set on Monday with UST looking to stay on course on the men's side, while La Salle and FEU lock arms in the women's.

Meanwhile, in the juniors division, De La Salle-Zobel set its title defense in motion in both the girls' and boys' division, also on Sunday in the same venue.

The Junior Green Paddlers swept their opening-day assignments to go 3-0 for the early lead. The defending champions needed just three matches in all its day's ties to win against UP Integrated School (UPIS), Ateneo High School, and Adamson.

Carlos Docto and Gabriel Ravanzo and completed the rousing day for Zobel with an 11-5, 11-6, 11-13, 5-11, 11-6 marathon past Adamson's Nichol Lozano and Bnedict Rabaya in the doubles match.

On the other hand, the Junior Lady Green Paddlers fashioned out a similar 3-0 sweep in the day without dropping a single match to go into the pole after Day 1 with victories against Ateneo, UPIS, and UE.

Juliliana Yamson and Kimberly Amandy needed four sets to dispatch UE's Resala Balamal and Paula Dela Cruz, 11-13, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6, to round up the day sweep for Zobel.

UST bagged two wins in the day for a 2-0 record in the boys' division, while UE is half a tie behind at 2-1. Adamson was the other school that pocketed a win on opening day.

On the girls' side, UST is also at 2-0, while Adamson and UE followed with 2-1 and 1-2 win-loss records, respectively.