NCAA: Gozum continues to lead way for semis-bound CSB

MANILA, Philippines -- For the third time in NCAA Season 98, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde's (CSB) Will Gozum has been chosen by the Collegiate Press Corps as the league's Player of the Week.

The 23-year-old Gozum powered the Blazers to two very important wins this week, including one that put the Blazers in the Final 4 for the first time in 20 years.

The Blazers clinched their playoff ticket with the help of the bruiser, who registered 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in their 83-78 win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

He then poured in 18 markers, 11 boards, and four dimes in their 100-88 victory against another Final 4-bound team in Lyceum of the Philippines University as the Taft crew solidified its hold of the second spot.

CSB went spotless in three games this week after also defeating Arellano University last Sunday, with the 6-foot-4 big man averaging a double-double with 17.33 points, 10.33 rebounds, 3.67 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 56.16 percent from the field.

While he is close to reaching MVP status, Gozum is more focused on getting his team the all-important twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

"For now, I don't want that MVP thing to get into my head because that just gives more pressure. What I really want is that [twice-to-beat] advantage because it's one of the biggest steps in reaching the finals," he said.

Up next for CSB is fellow Final 4 team San Beda University, who is currently on a three-game winning streak and who is equally eager to book that playoffs incentive.

But Gozum said they won't rest on their laurels against the Red Lions this Tuesday.

"Expect us to double our efforts because last round, they [Red Lions] almost got us so we know they won't give the win so easily this time," he explained.

Gozum zoomed past teammate Miggy Corteza, San Sebastian's Itchie Altamirano, Arellano's Shane Menina, and San Beda's James Kwekuteye for the weekly award.

