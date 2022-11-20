B.League: Ramos suffers injury scare in loss to Kyoto

Dwight Ramos suffered an ankle injury in Levanga Hokkaido's 99-84 defeat to the Kyoto Hannaryz, Sunday at the Yotsuba Arena Tokachi.

Ramos twisted his right ankle after going for a layup midway through the final quarter, with Levanga trailing 85-68. He had to be helped off the court and did not return; Ramos finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the loss.

Matthew Wright was instrumental in the win for Kyoto, making six of his eight three-pointers to finish with 24 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

They also got a 32-point, 11-rebound effort from Cheick Diallo as Kyoto swept their weekend series with Levanga to improve to 6-5 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League. Hokkaido fell to 3-8.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena was one of five players in double-digits as the San-En NeoPhoenix outlasted the Akita Northern Happinets, 93-90, in overtime at the CNA Arena Akita.

Ravena had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting on top of three rebounds and four assists. Kazuki Hosokawa led San-En with 19 points, including the dagger three-pointer with 52 seconds left in overtime that gave them a 92-88 advantage.

The NeoPhoenix held on from there, with Hosokawa's split at the line in the final second proving enough to weather Akita's last ditch charge.

In another game, Ray Parks helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins come away with a 77-58 triumph over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at the Park Arena Komaki. Parks contributed eight points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals in their win.

Kiefer Ravena sat out for Shiga in an 89-84 defeat against the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Jay Washington played 10 minutes for Ryukyu, scoring three points.

Also sitting out was Justine Baltazar, who did not play in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 91-77 loss to the Chiba Jets.

In the second division, Altiri Chiba demolished Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 99-61, even with Kobe Paras going scoreless in a 15-minute stint.

Paras contributed two rebounds, two assists and a steal to make up for going 0-of-3 from the field as Chiba improved to 11-4.

Greg Slaughter had five points and one rebound in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 81-74 win over the Nishinomiya Storks.

Jordan Heading was limited to five points in nine minutes as the Nagasaki Velca dropped a 79-56 decision to the Saga Ballooners.