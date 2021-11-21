The PetroGazz Angels are now 2-0 in the PNVF Champions League. Photo courtesy of PNVF.

MANILA - PetroGazz remains unbeaten in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League after a hard-earned triumph over Chery Tiggo, Sunday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa City, Batangas.

The Angels showed their poise in hacking out a 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over the Crossovers.

They improved to 2-0 in the standings, though they are in the second spot behind the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers who have yet to drop a set in two matches.

Ces Molina came up big for the Angels, firing the hit that made it 14-11 in the fifth set after the Crossovers had threatened to come back.

PetroGazz stuffed an attack by Chery Tiggo skipper Dindin Santiago-Manabat to complete the victory.

The Crossovers dropped to 1-1 in the competition.

Both teams are back in action on Monday, with PetroGazz battling F2 Logistics in a battle of unbeaten teams, while Chery Tiggo looks for a bounce back win against the youthful California Sports Precision squad.