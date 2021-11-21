The Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers are in the win column. Photo courtesy of PNVF.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Tuguegarao Perlas Spikers overcame a second set blip to take down the youthful California Precision Sports (CPS) for their first win of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

Perlas came away with a 25-20, 25-27, 15-25, 17-25 triumph on Sunday at the Aquamarine Recreational Center in Lipa City, Batangas, to barge into the win column of the competition.

Perlas were coming off a four-set loss to reigning PVL Open Conference champion Chery Tiggo on Saturday. CPS, a team with an average age of 16 years old, dropped to 0-2 after opening their campaign with a straight sets defeat to powerhouse F2 Logistics, also on Saturday.

"Kami, to give respect sa kalaban namin, hindi namin tinitignan kung sinong team. Kami, naka-mindset kami (na) all-out kami. Every game namin, championship game. Nakakahanga yung pinakita nung California," Perlas coach Rei Diaz said.

The young CPS squad showed no fear of the moment and displayed their poise in Set 2, when they fended off a late Perlas rally to win their first set of the competition.

Michelle Morente and Nicole Tiamzon helped Perlas save three set points, with the former forcing a 24-all deadlock off a crosscourt hit.

Casiey Dongallo fired a hit off the Perlas blockers to put CPS at set point anew, but a service error to start the next rally extended the frame. Dongallo rifled a down-the-line hit to give CPS its third set point, and this time they didn't let it go as Perlas could not handle the next CPS serve.

But the veteran Perlas squad regrouped in the next frame, dominating the third set before withstanding a brief CPS rally in the fourth.

A mishit by Jenalyn Umayam put Perlas at match point, 24-14, though CPS saved three points off hits by Umayam and Dongallo as well as an unforced error by Perlas.

But an error by CPS -- again from the service line -- gifted the Perlas Spikers with the match-winner.

Tiamzon finished with 18 points, including two service aces, while Morente tallied 11 points.

Dongallo led CPS with 18 points while Gajero added nine points, including two service aces, 12 digs and eight receptions.

Tuguegarao returns to action on Monday against Baguio City at 10:00 a.m., while CPS will face Chery Tiggo at 1:30 p.m., also on Monday.