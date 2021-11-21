F2 Logistics improved to 2-0 in the Champions League. Photo courtesy of the PNVF

MANILA, Philippines -- Powerhouse F2 Logistics made quick work of the Baguio Lady Highlanders, 25-12, 25-10, 25-6, in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Sunday at the Aquamarine Sports Complex in Lipa, Batangas.

The Cargo Movers, making their return to competitive volleyball after skipping the PVL Open Conference earlier this year, improved to 2-0.

It was an empathic triumph for F2 Logistics, as the Cargo Movers stamped their class over the Lady Highlanders particularly in the third set.

They raced to a 14-0 lead and only allowed Baguio to get on the board off a service error. The Cargo Movers still took a 16-1 lead into the second technical timeout before cruising to victory.

F2 Logistics face off against Petro Gazz on Monday, while Baguio (0-2) will battle Perlas also on Monday.