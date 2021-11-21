Almond Vosotros shone for TNT in their thrilling win over Platinum Karaoke. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Almond Vosotros took charge late to power TNT Tropang GIGA past Platinum Karaoke in a thrilling game between two contenders in the PBA 3x3 tournament, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Vosotros nailed the two-pointer that sent the game into overtime, then drilled the game-winning two-pointer in OT to push TNT to a 21-20 triumph.

Their triumph gave TNT a perfect 4-0 record in the group round and the top seed in Pool A heading into the quarterfinals of the first leg of the PBA 3x3 competition.

Vosotros had eight points and three rebounds to lead TNT, while Jeremiah Gray had six points.

Platinum Karaoke (3-1) got seven points from Karl Dehesa and will still head to the quarterfinals where they will play San Miguel Beer.

SMB topped Pool C with a 2-1 slate, having lost to debuting Pioneer Pro Tibay 18-22 on Sunday.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals are Meralco and TerraFirma 3x3, which finished first and second in Pool B, respectively.

TerraFirma will play Purefoods, the third-seeded team in Pool A, in the quarterfinals.

Meralco, meanwhile, will play Cavitex in the quarterfinals. The Braves got a buzzer-beating two-pointer from AC Soberano to power past NorthPort, securing a 2-1 slate in the group stages.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra snatched the last quarterfinals spot after outlasting NorthPort, 21-16, in the knockout game.

The Gin Kings waxed hot early but had to weather a late rally by LA Revilla and the Batang Pier to claim the win.

Ginebra will play TNT in the quarterfinals.