TNT rules first leg of PBA 3x3 competition

The TNT Tropang GIGA are the champions of the first leg of the PBA's 3x3 competition. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA - Almond Vosotros hit the game-winning free throw with 6.2 seconds to go to lift TNT Tropang GIGA over Meralco, 21-18, in the final of the first leg of the PBA 3x3 tournament, Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang GIGA completed an undefeated campaign in the first leg to earn the grand prize of P100,000.

Joining Vosotros in the triumphant TNT team are Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, and Jeremiah Gray, who earned Player of the Game honors after scoring 11 points in the final against the Bolts.

Meralco's 3x3 team, composed of Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa, Tonino Gonzaga and Dexter Maiquez, will go home with P50,000.

TNT emerged as the top seed in the loaded Pool A, winning all of their games including a thrilling 21-20 triumph over Platinum Karaoke in their final group round assignment.

They went on to rout Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 21-14, and outlasted Purefoods 20-16 in the semis to advance to the championship round.

Meralco, meanwhile, took the top seed in Pool B where they went 3-0. In the quarterfinals, they got a game-winning two-pointer from Sedurifa to overcome the Cavitex Braves. In the semifinals, they pulled off a massive upset of Platinum Karaoke, one of the favorites to win, with an 18-14 triumph.

The Bolts stayed within striking distance of TNT in the finals, with Gonzaga nailing a two-pointer that briefly pushed them ahead, 15-14, only for Gray to answer immediately with a two-pointer of his own for a 16-15 count.

A Sedurifa two kept Meralco in it, 18-17, but Gray remained hot and nailed another one from long distance to put TNT on the brink, 20-17, with still two minutes to play.

TNT had several chances to put the game away, but de Leon and Flores both flubbed their charities. Even the veteran Vosotros missed the first of his two free throws off a Gonzaga foul, before finally making his second to seal the Tropang GIGA's victory.

Coming in third place were the Purefoods TJ Titans, who stunned Platinum Karaoke 21-16 to take the P30,000 prize.