Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives around Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the first quarter at Target Center. Bruce Kluckhohn, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.



D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 23 as the Minnesota Timberwolves led by as many as 31 in the first half and cruised to their third straight win, routing the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 138-95 on Saturday.

Edwards erupted for 17 points in the first quarter for Minnesota, which set a season-high point total and snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points, Malik Beasley added 12 and Patrick Beverley tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Edwards was 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range for Minnesota. The 43-point margin of the victory is the largest in the NBA this season.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Tyus Jones added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who entered the game averaging a team-high 26 points, was limited to 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting in 27 minutes.

Minnesota stormed to a 40-23 lead in the first quarter behind Edwards, who made all five of his 3-point attempts. The Wolves shot 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in the opening period.

The Grizzlies struggled to recover from the early deficit and fell behind 59-33 on Beverley's trey with 6:13 left in the half.

Minnesota took a commanding 72-43 lead into the break after shooting 56.5 percent from the field while holding Memphis to 28.6 percent.

The Wolves continued the onslaught in the third quarter, extending the lead to 42 points on Russell's 3-pointer at the 6:05 mark.

Minnesota matched the franchise record for most points scored through three quarters and took a 113-71 lead into the fourth. Both teams rested their starters in the final 12 minutes.

Jarred Vanderbilt grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wolves, who avenged a 125-118 overtime loss to the Grizzlies on Nov. 8 by shooting 53.8 from the field and 20 of 41 (48.8 percent) from beyond the arc.

Memphis played without starting guard Dillon Brooks, who is listed as day-to-day with right hamstring soreness.