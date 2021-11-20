TNT Tropang Giga and Platinum Karaoke each racked up 3 straight victories to lead the early quarterfinalists in the PBA 3x3 tournament on Saturday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Inspired by the recent Philippine Cup title win of their 5-on-5 counterparts, Tropang Giga's Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon and Fil-Am Jeremiah beat Limitless App 21-9, Purefoods TJ Titans 20-16, and Zamboanga Valientes 21-18, to stay unbeaten in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Platinum's Karl Dehesa, Chris de Chavez, JR Alabanza and Yutien Andrada also nabbed wins over the Valientes 21-13, the Appmasters 21-16, and the Titans 21-14.

Tropang Giga and Platinum will meet on Sunday in their last eliminations assignment to dispute the No. 1 seeding in Pool A.

The Titans — who started their campaign with victories over the Appmasters 17-15, and Zamboanga 21-8 — finished with a 2-2 record and nabbed the third quarterfinal berth in the same pool.

Meralco and San Miguel Beer advanced to the Last 8 in their respective groups with back-to-back wins each.

The Bolts took down Sista Super Sealers 22-17 and Terrafirma 21-17 in Pool B, while the Beermen also posted victories over NorthPort and Cavitex (21-17) in Pool C.