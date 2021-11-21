Pampanga, La Union inch closer to NBL Finals

Encho Serrano led the way for Pampanga in their Game 1 win. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion Pampanga and La Union pulled off contrasting victories on Saturday to move closer to securing berths to the Chooks-to-Go NBL Finals, Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Pampanga had to dig deep to outlast Taguig, 108-102, in Game 1 of their best-of-3 semifinals series.

The defending champions trailed by as much as 17 points in the second quarter before Encho Serrano and Levi Hernandez conspired to put Pampanga back in control.

Mark Dyke and Rhanzelle Yong also contributed to their rally, and the Delta wound up leading by as much as 15 points, 102-87, off a Yong bucket from a CJ Gania assist.

But Taguig did not go down without a fight, and they trimmed the deficit to three points, 103-100, with still 1:02 to play after a a Richmond Gilbero triple and an LJ Mayo jumper.

Hernandez and Serrano proved steady on the stripe while Dyke nailed a clutch putback late to seal the win.

Serrano had 24 points and seven assists for Delta while Hernandez also had 24 along with seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. Dyke (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Yong (20 points, 14 rebounds) both finished with double-doubles.

Fidel Castro led the way for Taguig with 23 points built on five treys. Dan Natividad had 20 points while Mayo scattered 16 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

Meanwhile, it was a comfortable victory for La Union, as they pounced on Muntinlupa and never looked back en route to a 102-86 triumph in Game 1 of their own semifinals series, also on Saturday in the same Pampanga venue.

The PAOwer trio of Billy Biado, Jayson Apolonio, and John Patrick Pascua caught fire early, leading La Union to a 17-4 start. La Union ended the opening frame with a 35-13 lead.

La Union's bench maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

Jonathan Ablao came off the bench to score 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field while sixth man Erven Silverie added 16 points. Both PAOwer players drained four threes each.

Biboy Enguio was shackled by the PAOwer’s defense. Averaging 21.9 points and 13.2 rebounds prior to the game, the Fil-Indonesian was limited to just 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field and five rebounds.

Game 2 of both semifinal series is on Sunday.

The scores:

PAMPANGA VS. TAGUIG

Pampanga 108 - Hernandez 24, Serrano 24, Dyke 21, Yong 20, Gania 12, Garcia 4, David 3, Liangco 0, Santos J. 0, Santos R. 0.

Taguig City 102 - Castro 23, Natividad 20, Mayo 16, Gilbero 12, Tancioco 11, Lontoc 4, Santos 4, Oliveria 4, Yasa 4, Sampurna 2, Orodio 2, Subrabas 0, Alcantara 0, Caduada 0.

Quarterscores: 16-31, 52-53, 86-76, 108-102

LA UNION VS. MUNTINLUPA

La Union 102 - Ablao 21, Silverie 16, Apolonio 16, Pambid 13, Boado 8, Llona 8, Pascua 8, Agulan 5, Blaza 3, Caasi 2, Maynes 2, Doliente 0, Francisco 0.

Muntinlupa 86 - Enguio 15, Montserrat 12, Panganiban 10, Codinera 9, Stevens 8, Sabado 7, Villablanca 7, Arias 5, Mandanlo 4, Labrador 4, Danga 3, Udal 2.

Quarterscores: 35-13, 59-39, 81-59, 102-86.