Philippine's Ernest John Obiena reacts during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin. File photo. Tobias Schwarz, AFP.

MANILA - Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena on Sunday denied the allegations made by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) that he has "falsified the liquidations submitted" to the federation.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Sunday that PATAFA is ordering Obiena to return a sum of 85,000 euros (P4.8M), alleging that the pole vaulter did not pay the sum to his coach, Vitaly Petrov.

On his Facebook account, Obiena said these allegations are "100% false and represent nothing more than character assassination."

In a press conference on Sunday evening, Obiena appeared together with Petrov where he stressed that PATAFA's allegations were false, as well as unfair.

"There was no due process, there is no benefit of the doubt given to me," he said.

"I think they have slandered my name… I'm not closing any doors. I represent the federation before anything else. I deserve an apology, and I think a retraction of that and a public apology for whatever is happening," he added.

Obiena also admitted that he is pondering retirement over the situation, given that PATAFA has already cut his funding and he is unsure as to how he will move forward in the coming days.

Petrov, a veteran pole-vaulting coach, said in the press conference that he has been fully paid by Obiena.

"I have been fully paid this sum by EJ, both directly and indirectly. I have no problem with EJ Obiena," the coach stressed.

"I must say, I do not understand what this federation is doing," Petrov also said.

Obiena has already filed complaints with the Philippine Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, and World Athletics about the issue.

The 26-year-old represented the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, and holds the national record in the event at 5.93-m, set in Austria last September.