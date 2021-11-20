MANILA—Lyceum of the Philippines University emerged as the champions of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) after defeating Mapua University, 4-2 in their Grand Finals clash, Saturday.

Lyceum, emerging undefeated, bested 8 other NCAA schools to claim the title.

Lyceum took Game 1 after the last lord take, only allowing Mapua to take 3 of their turrets.

Mapua avenged its Game 1 loss with a dominant Game 2 win to equalize, drawing 24 kills to Lyceum's 9.

Lyceum was dominant in Game 3, coming off the set with 19 kills to Mapua's 9.

With Mapua controlling most of the map in Game 4, they proceeded to slay the Lord.

But Lyceum got there in the nick of time, as their Bane burst down on 2 of Mapua's heroes for the steal and eventually making the death march to reach match point.

With the championship on the line, Game 5 dragged on for more than 30 minutes, with Mapua reacting well to Lyceum's initiations.

After successfully fending off Lyceum by their base, Mapua were given enough breathing space to bust down the Pirates to keep their championship hopes alive.

But Lyceum shut the Cardinals down in Game 6 to secure the title.

Lyceum were undefeated throughout the tournament, finishing the group stages unscathed to qualify for the playoffs.

Mapua, meanwhile, was considered a dark horse in the series, having eliminated powerhouse Letran in the lower bracket finals to qualify for the grand finals.

Lyceum roster

Lorenzo Navarro

Alvin Baetiong

Carlo Abadeza

Yancy Remulla

Shawn Umali

Mapua University