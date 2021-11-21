Jaja, Saitama suffer five-set loss against Denso

The Saitama Ageo Medics could not complete a comeback, falling in five sets to the Denso Airybees in the 2021-22 season of the V.League Women's Division 1 on Sunday afternoon at the KitaGas Arena in Sapporo.

Filipina import Jaja Santiago was superb in the fifth set but her efforts weren't enough, as the Airybees came away with a 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 18-25, 15-11 triumph.

The loss snapped the Ageo Medics' brief two-game winning streak and kept them from sweeping the Denso this weekend. Saitama now has a 5-5 win-loss record, while Denso improved to 7-3.