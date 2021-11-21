File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Aomori Wat's' losing streak in Division 2 of the B.League reached nine games on Sunday, with an 88-53 loss to the Sendai 89ers at the Xebio Arena.

Justin Burrell netted 22 points, while Devin Oliver had an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double to power Sendai past the visitors.

Kemark Cariño played just 10 minutes, tallying four points on 2-of-5 shooting along with one rebound. Renaldo Dixon led Aomori with 17 points and 11 boards.

Aomori Wat's were competitive to start the game, trailing by just one point, 20-19, after the opening frame.

But Sendai broke the game open in the second quarter when they outscored Aomori 22-11, and the hosts ran away with the game from there.

Aomori Wat's dropped to 1-14 in the East Division, tied with Earthfriends Tokyo Z for the worst record in the conference.

Aomori has not won since a 77-69 triumph over Bambitious Nara on October 17.

They play Bambitious Nara again next week at the Roth Arena.