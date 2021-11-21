Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler split their weekend series against JTEKT. Photo courtesy of Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler on Twitter

One day after snapping a long losing skid, Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler again suffered defeat.

Bryan Bagunas and the Weisse Adler failed to sweep their weekend series against JTEKT, absorbing an 18-25, 26-28, 18-25 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Akita City Gymnasium.

It was a quick reversal for JTEKT, who on Saturday suffered a five-set shocker against Oita Miyoshi. Bagunas scored 23 points in their 25-23, 11-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-13 upset of the Stings, ending a seven-game losing streak.

Sunday's loss dropped Oita Miyoshi to 2-8 in the 2021-22 season of the V.League Division 1. JTEKT improved to 6-4.

Bagunas put up 12 points in the loss, all on kills. Emerson Rodríguez led the way for Oita Miyoshi with 16 points.

The pair helped Oita Miyoshi seize an early lead in the third set, but Kento Miyaura helped JTEKT get back in the game through his service game. JTEKT also re-established its net defense through Go Murayama, frustrating the Oita frontline.

Miyaura had 13 points, while Murayama scored four of his nine points on kill blocks.

The Weisse Adler will be back in action next week against JT Hiroshima (3-7) at home.