PBA: Why Abueva is determined to show he has teammate Wright’s back

When Calvin Abueva served a protracted suspension, Matthew Wright carried most of the scoring duties for Phoenix Super LPG.

Now that Wright is forced to play limited minutes due to a sprained ankle, it's Abueva's turn to do damage for the Fuel Masters.

Abueva did it with controlled emotions, tallying 20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in their Game 2 victory over TNT on Friday.

"It's always a joy to see Calvin being a different beast like now," Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said after the Fuel masters secured a 110-103 verdict over the Tropang Giga.

"He knows Matt is not 100%, so (Abueva) kept promising. When he wasn't around, Matt was there for him. Ito naman, sabi nga niya wala naman si Matt siya naman ang babawi."

With Abueva stepping up and Jason Perkins scoring 21 points, Phoenix offset Ray Parks' Jr.'s 41-point explosion for TNT.

"Talagang controlled ang emotions namin, wala si Matt e," said Abueva. "Kailangan naming magstep up kaming lahat, nagawa naman namin."

Abueva said Robinson has always reminded them that it's through patience that the team will successfully execute their plays.

And it worked wonders on Friday night.

" 'Yung mga pinagagawa ni coach Topex," said Abueva. " 'Yun ang naging reason kaya nanalo kami this game."