Pacquiao named new ‘Mobile Legends’ ambassador, gets own 'hero' in game

World champion boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao is the new ambassador of the hugely popular "Mobile Legends: Bang Bang".

The game will be introducing a new character inspired by Pacquiao, a hero named "Paquito."

"Mobile Legends" released a teaser showing a pair of boxing gloves, an homage to the sports icon.



Arnold Vegafria, Pacquiao's business manager, said the endorsement fee coming from their deal with "Mobile Legends" will also be used to fund the senator's relief operations for victims of typhoon Ulysses.

" 'Yung mga endorsements niya, ibibigay niya for the relief operations niya at ibinibigay niya sa tao. Umiikot kasi talaga siya e," said Vegafria.

Developed by Moontoon, the mobile multiplayer online battle arena was first released in 2016.

It gained popularity in Southeast Asia and was even chosen as a medal event at the esports competition in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Vegafria said it took the past 2 months to secure the "Mobile Legends" deal.

He said the online game appealed to Pacquiao, because even his kids play at home.

"Naglalaro sila during their bonding moments at home," said Vegafria. "Ang maganda may Filipino hero character na rin sa game."

Just recently, Pacquiao entered a deal with Globe Telecoms, which secured the boxer's streaming rights through Upstream.

This means Pacquiao's future fights will be viewable locally online through cellphones.