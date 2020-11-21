NBA: Nets reportedly re-sign Joe Harris for 4 years

Harris (left) and Nets teammate Kyrie Irving during a November 2019 game in New York. Mary Altaffer, AP/file

Joe Harris is remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, news that prompted a celebratory tweet from team owner Joe Tsai on Friday.

According to multiple media outlets, the free agent guard and the Nets agreed to terms on a 4-year, $75-million contract.

Tsai replied to an ESPN tweet regarding the news by posting a video of Nets fan Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate, saying excitedly, "Joe you did it! Thank you, Joe! Yes! We're back, America!"

The video clip appears to have been taped in response to Joe Biden being declared the winner of the presidential election, but Tsai repurposed it.

Harris, 29, has spent the past four years in Brooklyn, and he enjoyed arguably his best NBA season in 2019-20. He produced career highs in scoring average (14.5 points per game) and rebounds (4.3 per game). One season earlier, Harris led the NBA in 3-point shooting success at 47.4 percent.

His career 3-point shooting percentage of 42.6 percent ranks fifth among active players, according to basketball-reference.com.

A second-round draft pick of the Cavaliers in 2014 out of Virginia, Harris spent two years as a little-used reserve in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded him in January 2016 to the Orlando Magic, who immediately waived him. Harris signed with Brooklyn in July 2016, and he became a regular starter for the Nets in 2018-19.

Watch more in iWantTFC

WOLVES RETAIN MALIK BEASLEY

Meanwhile, fresh off taking a talented shooting guard with the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly retained restricted free agent shooting guard Malik Beasley on a 4-year, $60-million agreement, according to multiple reports Friday.

Beasley, who turns 24 next week, flourished with the Timberwolves after being acquired from the Denver Nuggets as part of a four-team trade in February.

Mainly a reserve in his three-plus seasons in Denver, Beasley spiked his scoring average last season from 7.9 points per game in 41 games with the Nuggets to 20.7 points per game in 14 games as a Wolves starter.

In his four-year career, Beasley has produced 8.2 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting in 220 games (33 starts). He was selected by the Nuggets in the first round (19th overall pick) in the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Timberwolves agreed to the deal though Beasley is currently facing felony charges that stem from an alleged assault-rifle-pointing incident outside his home.

Beasley, 23, has been charged with threat of violence/reckless disregard and fifth-degree drug possession from an alleged incident in September. Each carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.