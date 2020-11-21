NBA: After deleting tweet returning to LA, Dwight Howard goes to 76ers

Dwight Howard in action against the 76ers on March 3, 2020. Mark J. Terrill, AP/file

Eight-time All-Star and 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard finally won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Now he'll try to help the Philadelphia 76ers win their first since 1983.

Howard's agent Charles Briscoe confirmed to ESPN that the center agreed to a one-year contract worth with the 76ers on Friday. ESPN reported that the deal is for the veterans minimum of $2.6 million.

Philadelphia will be the 2004 No. 1 overall pick's eighth different team. Howard had two stints with the Lakers.

However, Howard's path to Philadelphia wasn't a direct route. About an hour after NBA free agency started at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Howard tweeted that he was staying with the Lakers.

"I'm staying right where I belong," Howard posted on his Twitter account. "Laker nation I love y'all. Purple and gold never gets old."

Howard deleted that tweet shortly after it was posted.

The 34-year-old has averaged 16.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his career. Last season with Los Angeles, Howard averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 69 games, making just two starts.

Howard's addition to the 76ers roster is part of an offseason reworking of the organization that started with the hiring of Doc Rivers as head coach and then Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations.

KANTER, BLAZERS REUNITE

The Boston Celtics are trading big man Enes Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-way trade, ESPN reported on Friday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also involved and will receive forward Mario Hezonja from the Trail Blazers and guard Desmond Bane from Boston. Bane was a first-round draft choice (30th overall) in Wednesday's NBA Draft.

The Celtics will receive future draft considerations from the Grizzlies, according to the report.

Kanter previously played for Portland for 23 games late in the 2018-19 season and averaged 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. He started eight contests.

He expressed approval of the trade on Twitter with a post saying "Home Sweet Home" with two heart emojis.

The trade occurred one day after Kanter exercised a $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

Kanter, 28, averaged 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 58 games (seven starts) for Boston last season.

Kanter has career averages of 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds in 641 games (223 starts) in nine NBA seasons. He also has played for the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks.