LOOK: Ex champ Donnie Nietes shows he’s keen to fight for title again

Former world champion Donnie Nietes has been working to get back into shape as he prepares himself for a comeback fight.

In a photo posted on Wednesday by former ALA boxing gym coach Edito Villamor, Nietes was working the mitts at Villamor Brothers Gym in Mandaue city, Cebu.

The last time Nietes fought was in 2018 when he beat Kazuto Ioka to become a 4-weight champion.

Hoping for a title crack, Nietes recently signed with MTK Global after his former handler, ALA Boxing Promotions, folded.

Nietes holds the distinction as the Filipino boxer with the longest reign as world champion, surpassing in 2014 the record set in 1967 by hall-of-famer Gabriel "Flash" Elorde.

Nietes held the WBO mini-flyweight title from 2007 to 2011, the WBO and The Ring magazine junior-flyweight titles between 2011 and 2016, the IBF flyweight title from 2017 to 2018, and the WBO junior-bantamweight title from 2018 before vacating it in 2019.

Prior to signing with MTK Global, Nietes said he wanted to be set up for title fights against junior bantamweight bigwigs Juan Francisco Estrada, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez.



"Ang hinihingi ko sa kanila siguro ay bigyan muna ako ng tune-up fight, at i-nenegotiate nila si Estrada, Rungvisai at Chocolatito. Kahit sino'ng mauna sa tatlo, mai-negotiate lang nila," he said.