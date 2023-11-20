PBA: TNT, MCFASolver, Ginebra enter 3x3 Leg 6 q’finals

Action between San Miguel and MCFASolver Tech Centrale in the PBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga, MCFASolver Tech Centrale, and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel are now in the PBA 3x3 quarterfinals.

This is after the three teams garnered enough wins at the league’s Season 3 2nd Conference Leg 6 on Monday at the Ayala Malls Trinoma in Quezon City.

TNT defeated the CAVITEX Braves, 19-16, and Terrafirma Dyip, 21-20, to stand out as the no. 1 seed from Pool A.

The Braves, on their part, defeated the Dyip, 21-14, to also advance to the quarterfinals and keep Terrafirma winless.

In Pool C, Tech Centrale and Ginebra were the first two teams who got into the next round.

MCFASolver defeated the Gin Kings, 18-13, the San Miguel Beermen, 20-18, and Northport Batang Pier, 21-20, to boast a 3-0 record.

Meanwhile, Ginebra moved past Northport, 21-18, and SMB, 21-19.

The Beermen and the Batang Pier’s matchup tomorrow will determine the last team from their group who will enter the quarters. The winner advances and the loser bids goodbye.

Finally, Pioneer ElastoSeal went 2-1 and is the only team from Pool B who has gotten a ticket into the next round so far.

The Katibays defeated Blackwater Smooth Razor, 21-16, and the Meralco Bolts, 18-17. Their lone defeat came from the Purefoods TJ Giants, 12-10.

The Bolts and the TJ Giants will slug it out tomorrow, and the victor will join Pioneer in the next round. On the other hand, the loser will join Blackwater in being out of playoff contention.