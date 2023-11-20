PBA suspends refs for non-call in Ginebra vs Magnolia

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson in action against Magnolia. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) on Monday suspended the game officials who oversaw the match between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia, wherein there was a controversial non-call that led to the Hotshots' victory.

The league admitted that the referees failed to cite a foul against Mark Barroca who came in contact with Scottie Thompson while the Ginebra guard was attempting a shot in the final six seconds of the game.

Ginebra trailed Magnolia, 92-91, at that point.

"Unacceptable. There was contact. We failed to make a call," said PBA Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro in a statement.

"During the game - in real time while the play was on, the game crew did not see a foul. The officials failed to call a foul (missed call) on Barroca against Thompson in the last 11.5 seconds of the 4th quarter."

A foul could have sent Thompson to the free throw line, giving Ginebra a chance to salvage a win.

"With this, the officiating crew of the game between Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots are suspended for failing to assess the infraction," said Castro.

Magnolia improved to 4-0 with the result, while Ginebra fell to 1-1 in the Commissioner's Cup.