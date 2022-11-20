And so the healing begins.

Controversial former Jose Rizal University player John Amores has visited the College of St. Benilde team on Saturday to personally extend his apology more than a week after his violent rampage during their NCAA match.

Amores talked about the meeting during an interview on PlayitRightTV with Dyan Castillejo and Quinito Henson.

"Humingi ako ng dispensa, ng sorry sa kanila sa nangyari po," said Amores, who has been dropped from JRU's roster after the incident. "Pinaunlakan naman nila ang pagpunta ko doon, naging OK naman po."

Amores figured in an infamous rampage that saw three Blazers hurt last Nov. 8.

As a result, he was banned indefinitely from the NCAA and was also dropped from JRU's basketball program. Several members of the St. Benilde squad also lodged physical injury charges against him.

Amores admitted that his apology does not meant he will be cleared of the charges, but he said he wanted to start with a clean slate.

"Hindi naman po ako ganun lang papatawarin nila pero kahit papaano personal akong nakapunta doon ng maayos at tinaggap nila ako ng maayos," he said.

He also apologized to his team for letting the squad down.

His actions resulted to the suspension of 11 of his teammates and this led to the team's elimination from playoff contention.

"'Yung sa JRU po, nakausap ko rin po sila. Humingi ako ng dispensa kanila sa nangyari. Ang hindi ko na lang nakakausap ngayon ay yung sa committee sa NCAA na lang po," said Amores.