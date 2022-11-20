UAAP: UST's Requinton-Varga off to perfect start in beach volley

University of Santo Tomas' Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas' Jaron Requinton and Rancel Varga swept their first two assignments for a winning start in the UAAP Season 85 beach volleyball tournament, Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

The tandem made quick work of De La Salle's Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao, 21-12, 21-15, and Ateneo's Jian Salarzon and Amil Pacinio, 21-12, 21-18, to raise their record to 2-0.

UST is eyeing a seventh title in men's beach volleyball.

NU, last season's second placers to UST, overcame anxious moments to also improve to 2-0.

James Buytrago and Pol Salvador rallied from a second-set loss to beat University of the Philippines' Dan Nicolas and Erl Eusebio, 21-16, 21-23, 15-11.

Buytrago and Salvador later overcame a first-set defeat to Far Eastern University's Vincent Nadera and Michael Bugaoan, 15-21, 21-19, 16-14.

Ateneo's Salarzon and Amil Pacinio downed Adamson University's Francis Casas and Evander Novillo, 21-18, 22-20, while FEU's Nadera and Bugaoan defeated University of the East's Jake Abria and Allen Buensalida, 21-16, 21-11, to wrap up the first set of men's matches.